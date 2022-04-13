Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to announce $1.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $29.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,534. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 413,273 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 199,005 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

