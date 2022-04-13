Brokerages Anticipate Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) to post sales of $310.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.30 million and the highest is $323.00 million. Expro Group posted sales of $94.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 227.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

NYSE XPRO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 498,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,647. Expro Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.17.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

