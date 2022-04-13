Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $381.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.86 million and the lowest is $381.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $281.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $443.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.30 and its 200 day moving average is $614.21. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $378.88 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.81 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

