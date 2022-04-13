Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $62.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.70 million and the highest is $64.62 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $219.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.35 million to $233.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $412.30 million, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $441.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,574. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

