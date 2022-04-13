Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. 12,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,576. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.