Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. 12,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,576. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

