Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $854.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.90 million and the lowest is $844.90 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $757.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $381,998,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,551,000 after purchasing an additional 170,516 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

