Brokerages Anticipate RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON posted earnings per share of ($1.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.28. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $440.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

RMBL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $355.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,282,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

