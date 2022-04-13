Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

