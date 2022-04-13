Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.55. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 121,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

