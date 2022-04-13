Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post $1.18 EPS

Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,117,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,600,000 after purchasing an additional 414,760 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. 138,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

