Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $831.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will announce $831.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.10 million and the highest is $844.15 million. Donaldson reported sales of $765.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 493,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,212. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

