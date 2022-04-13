Brokerages Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.
Shares of EVBG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,580. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.
In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141,986 shares in the last quarter.
Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everbridge (EVBG)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.