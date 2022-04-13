Brokerages Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Shares of EVBG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,580. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141,986 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.