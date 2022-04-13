Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

