Brokerages Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $20,022,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $20,155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after acquiring an additional 463,940 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 320,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

