Brokerages Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) PT at GBX 82

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 81 ($1.06).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.04) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.04) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of LON:AGR traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67.95 ($0.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,755,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,016. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.05). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Assura (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.