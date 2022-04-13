Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $26.71

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 603,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,654,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

