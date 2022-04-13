Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) PT at C$70.92

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Open Text stock opened at C$53.42 on Friday. Open Text has a 12-month low of C$51.87 and a 12-month high of C$69.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$54.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

