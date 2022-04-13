Brokerages Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEYMF. UBS Group raised their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

