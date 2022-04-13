Brokerages Set Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Target Price at $56.33

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Vectrus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

VEC traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,596. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $463.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.