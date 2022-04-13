Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $76.95

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $22,664,964.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,962,715 shares of company stock valued at $165,201,930. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 194.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.