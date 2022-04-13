Brokers Issue Forecasts for Textron Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Shares of TXT opened at $67.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. Textron has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

