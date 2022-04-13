Brokers Set Expectations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SMART Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

SMART Global stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter worth $14,555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after buying an additional 220,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

