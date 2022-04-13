Brokers Set Expectations for State Street Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of STT stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81. State Street has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in State Street by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in State Street by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in State Street by 17.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

