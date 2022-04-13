Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of BRO opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $54,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

