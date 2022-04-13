Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.62 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

