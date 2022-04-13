Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $279.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,118 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,445 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

