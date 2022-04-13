Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

