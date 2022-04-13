Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.99).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRBY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.28) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($21.02) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($105,095.13). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £49,643.40 ($64,690.38). Insiders have purchased 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,573.50 ($20.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,773.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,820.66. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.54).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

