Burency (BUY) Price Tops $0.0131

Burency (BUY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Burency coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Burency has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burency has a market cap of $2.53 million and $69,208.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burency alerts:

Devery (EVE) traded 85,724,678.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.39 or 0.02647855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00104181 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.