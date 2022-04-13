Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average of $248.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.15 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

