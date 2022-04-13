Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Cap of $26.69 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $26.69 million and $59,840.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.01 or 0.00573736 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.