ByteNext Price Down 11% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $596,919.25 and $4,972.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.78 or 0.07577114 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.98 or 0.99868166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041337 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.