C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $20.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $426.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.45.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

