CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CAE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

