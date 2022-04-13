Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CMCL opened at GBX 1,158 ($15.09) on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 850 ($11.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,200 ($15.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,000 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 955.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.61 million and a PE ratio of 10.12.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

