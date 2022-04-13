Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCLGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CMCL opened at GBX 1,158 ($15.09) on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 850 ($11.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,200 ($15.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,000 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 955.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.61 million and a PE ratio of 10.12.

About Caledonia Mining (Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.