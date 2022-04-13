Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Shares of CGY opened at C$69.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.73 million and a P/E ratio of 58.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.25. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$51.99 and a 12 month high of C$69.42.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.3916192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calian Group news, Director George Brian Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.75, for a total value of C$64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,159.

About Calian Group (Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.