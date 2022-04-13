Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
A number of research firms have commented on CXB. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Calibre Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.
About Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
