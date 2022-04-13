California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRC. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.31.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.18. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,388,577 shares of company stock worth $64,802,384. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in California Resources by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $13,045,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in California Resources by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 109,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

