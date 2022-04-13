Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $34.00 price target on the stock. 201,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,367,783 shares.The stock last traded at $32.16 and had previously closed at $30.95.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

