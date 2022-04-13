Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $375.00

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$375.00 and last traded at C$375.00, with a volume of 113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$370.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$336.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$314.67.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.