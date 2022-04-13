Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.36. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 53,457 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$30.73 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)
