CanniMed Therapeutics (TSE:CMED) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CMED – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 52,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 387,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.00.
CanniMed Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:CMED)
