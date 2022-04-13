Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of C$10.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Get Canuc Resources alerts:

About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.