Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Trading Up 23.1%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Rating) was up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm has a market cap of $664,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

Cardax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

