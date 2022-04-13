Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Trading Up 23.1%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Rating) was up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The firm has a market cap of $664,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.
Cardax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDXI)
