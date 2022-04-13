CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

NYSE:KMX opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. CarMax has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

