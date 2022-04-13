CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $155.98.

Get CarMax alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.