Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.88.

CTLT stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

