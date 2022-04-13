Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.94

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 5683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Several research firms have weighed in on CPCAY. HSBC raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.
