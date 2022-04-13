Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will report sales of $750,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. 377,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.78. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.