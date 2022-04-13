Cellframe (CELL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $487,122.00

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Cellframe has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and $487,122.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,756,529 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

